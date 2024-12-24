Skip to Content
Santa Cruz County man dies after being trapped under debris during high surf

    SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — California State Parks says a man is dead after being pulled out of debris Monday.

It was called out to Sunset State Beach at around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a man under debris. He was pulled out by emergency responders and later died of his injuries.

State parks believes the high surf caused a massive wave that trapped the man under the debris.

The man was only identified as a person from Santa Cruz County.

The identity of the person will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

