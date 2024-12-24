Pueblo law enforcement agencies recover six stolen cars, cash, a gun, and drugs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced a major seizure of drugs on Tuesday.

According to police, it came with the help of Colorado State Patrol, the Fountain Police Department, local parole, and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

PPD says they recovered six stolen vehicles and made four arrests. Two people had outstanding warrants, police say.

Police say during one recovery, they found a loaded gun and various drugs. Those include: