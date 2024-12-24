Skip to Content
Pueblo law enforcement agencies recover six stolen cars, cash, a gun, and drugs

Published 12:20 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced a major seizure of drugs on Tuesday.

According to police, it came with the help of Colorado State Patrol, the Fountain Police Department, local parole, and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

PPD says they recovered six stolen vehicles and made four arrests. Two people had outstanding warrants, police say.

Police say during one recovery, they found a loaded gun and various drugs. Those include:

  • 340g of methamphetamine
  • 4.9g of black tar heroin
  • 4.27g of brown heroin
  • 1.5g of Oxycodone (nine pills)
  • 1.87g of cocaine
