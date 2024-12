Police discover 80 unattended Amazon packages in a wooded area in Massachusetts

By Alex Svenson & Ted Wayman

LAKEVILLE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Police in Lakeville discovered a large stash of Amazon packages in a wooded area on Sunday, which they later found out were left on the side of the road Saturday evening by a stressed out Amazon driver.

According to the Lakeville Police Department, an officer who was on routine patrol early Sunday morning noticed items unattended in a wooded area near Bedford Street.

Upon further investigation, the officer determined the items were three large totes full of approximately 80 unattended Amazon packages off the side of the road in a wooded area near Bedford Street.

Body camera footage obtained by NewsCenter 5 shows the officer approaching the packages and identifying them.

Officers said the totes were then loaded onto a pickup truck and brought them back to the police station.

Since police had no reports that the packages were stolen or misplaced, they contacted the local Amazon distribution center in Middleborough and returned them.

“I would like to commend Sgt. Shawn Robert for his discovery of these unattended packages while on routine patrol,” Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins said.

“Sgt. Robert likely saved a Christmas headache for many local residents by noticing these totes and getting them back to Amazon, hopefully in time for a holiday delivery.”

Police said they are not seeking any criminal charges and the driver planned to report the incident to her manager.

“I am proud of the way our Lakeville Police officers handled and investigated this matter,” Perkins said. “At this time, we are not seeking criminal charges and are considering this a human resources matter for Amazon.”

