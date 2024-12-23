Uber driver fails to deliver toys Chicago area mom ordered for kids

By Marie Saavedra

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Uber is promising to replace a suburban mother’s Christmas gifts for her kids, after the courier driver she hired to deliver the toys mysteriously cancelled the trip after picking up the presents.

Ki’ani Macklin spent her last $200 on Christmas gifts for her son and daughter, when she bought a package of presents on Facebook Marketplace.

She hired an Uber Courier driver to deliver them from the city to her home, but her heart sank as she followed the package delivery on the app when it eventually said “failed.”

“I’m following it, and then I check it again, and then it says ‘failed,’ and I try to contact Uber, and Uber isn’t doing anything at all about it. I mean, they were giving me the runaround so bad,” Macklin said.

Macklin said she thinks the driver kept the toys for herself, but When Macklin reached out to Uber customer service, they told her the issue was because the items she was trying to get were “prohibited.”

But she questions why toys would be a prohibited item.

“She lied to cover up, to cover herself up, to make it seem like that it was prohibited. That was my last $200. I kid you not, and I spent for my kids to at least give them something to open up on Christmas,” Macklin said. “What child doesn’t deserve to have something to open on Christmas?”

Uber didn’t explain to CBS News Chicago why the toys were deemed prohibited, or why Macklin never received them, but has promised to replace the toys.

Macklin hopes to get them in time for Christmas.

