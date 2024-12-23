A loving, devoted teacher and a student brimming with artistic ambition are Wisconsin school shooting victims

By Karina Tsui, Whitney Wild, Amanda Jackson, Jillian Sykes, Dalia Faheid and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

(CNN) — Rubi Patricia Vergara was an “avid reader” and full of artistic promise at age 14, according to her obituary. She sang and played keyboard in a family band and “shared a special bond with her beloved pets,” Ginger the cat and Coco the dog.

Erin Michelle West was “kind and caring” and “really loved her kids” at Abundant Life Christian School, according to students there. The school’s substitute teaching coordinator, West was also a proud and loving mother, they said.

Vergara and West were killed in a Monday morning shooting at the school in Madison, Wisconsin, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Six others were injured, two of whom remained hospitalized Wednesday, police said. Their names have not been made public.

The family of one injured student, identified only as Samy, is asking for prayers and privacy as they focus on their son’s recovery.

“They ask that you please continue to pray for Samy, he needs a miracle. The family understands the power of prayer, and they know that Samy is in God’s hands,” Marcio Sierra Jr., senior pastor at Lighthouse Church in Madison wrote in a post on Facebook.

Here’s what we know about the victims:

Erin Michelle West

West, 42, lived in DeForest, Wisconsin, and was a teacher at Abundant Life, officials said.

She was born in St. Charles, Missouri, and graduated from Harrison High School, before going on to graduate from Kennesaw State University in 2005, according to her obituary.

She worked as a substitute teacher for three years before taking a position as the school’s substitute coordinator, a statement from the school first obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal reads.

“ALCS is a better school for the work of Erin West,” the statement by the school reads.

“She served our teachers and students with grace, humor, wisdom, and – most importantly – with the love of Jesus.”

The school described her as bringing “her love of Jesus and love of people to our staff and school family all wrapped in a hug and topped with a smile.”

Friends, family and community members gathered at Doxa Church in Madison on Monday afternoon for a funeral service to honor West.

Her friends described West as “a light,” “trustworthy,” “generous” and “faithful,” Pastor Rob Warren said during the service.

He thanked all those in attendance on behalf of the West family.

“The nature of today is that in one sense, no one wants to be here,” Warren said. “But in another sense, I believe we’re all meant to be here right now, to hurt and heal together.”

Attendees joined in prayer and song throughout the ceremony.

West is survived by her husband, Jack, and her three daughters, Emery, Laurel and Adleigh, with whom she enjoyed spending time camping, according to her obituary.

Angel Brube, a seventh grader who was present during the shooting, told CNN he knew West well, describing her as “kind and caring” and a great communicator.

Abundant Life sophomore Mackynzie Wilson, who also knew West and saw her just hours before the shooting, told CNN that her teacher “really loved her kids.”

“She was so excited to see her daughters grow up and what they were going to be and do with their lives,” Wilson said.

West’s love for her children extended to “everyone at our school,” Wilson added. “She would have done anything for them … I just wish I could’ve gone back and given her a hug.”

Rubi Patricia Vergara

A freshman at Abundant Life, Rubi was a lover of the arts and music who hailed from a big family.

The 14-year-old’s life was celebrated Saturday during a funeral service. Rubi’s uncle, Andy Remus, thanked Abundant Life Christian School, law enforcement and Wisconsin officials for their support and generosity this week.

“Our governor showed up this morning and met with the family,” Remus said during the service at Madison’s City Church. “They have flags at half-staff around this state because of this. So thank you.”

A local funeral home donated services to the teen’s family, Remus added, while a local cemetery provided a burial plot where Rubi was to be buried Saturday.

Remus also expressed no ill will toward the family of the shooter, who died after apparently shooting herself the day of the tragedy, officials have said.

“We hold no bitterness or unforgiveness towards 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow and her family. They lost a daughter, too. Somehow this precious child of God lost her way,” Remus said.

Rubi had attended ALCS since kindergarten, the school said. Educators described her as having a “gentle, loving, and kind heart” that “was reflected in her smile.”

“She was not only a good friend, but a great big sister,” the school said in a statement. “Often seen with a book in hand, she had a gift for art and music.”

The teenager “loved art, singing and playing keyboard” in her family worship band, according to her obituary. She had a particular soft spot for animals.

“Rubi was a blessing to her class and our school,” the school said. “Yet, it was Rubi’s love for Jesus that shined brightest and she shared His love with others by volunteering faithfully. She will be missed deeply by her teachers and fellow students.”

CNN’s Taylor Romine, Michelle Watson and David Williams contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.