Multiple people hurt after a police chase ends with a crash into a Texas mall, reports say

By Zoe Sottile and Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — A suspect is dead in Killeen, Texas, following a police pursuit that started in a city 19 miles away and ended in a shopping mall and several people are believed to be injured, the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN affiliate KXXV.

A trooper shot and killed a suspect after the chase led them into the mall, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko told the station.

Washko said he believes multiple bystanders were shot, with their conditions unknown.

There was “an incident at the Killeen Mall,” wrote the Killeen Police Department in a Saturday evening Facebook post.

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez told the Killeen Daily Herald “a pursuit came in from Belton,” a city about 19 miles east of Killeen.

“The vehicle went into the mall,” Miramontez told the Killeen Daily Herald.

The spokesperson added some injuries were reported but could not confirm whether there were any casualties.

The department asked that people avoid the area while first responders “conduct their investigation.”

Killeen is about 150 miles south of Dallas and is home to the Army’s Fort Cavazos, formerly Fort Hood.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Tyler Galgano and Sarah Dewberry contributed to this report.

