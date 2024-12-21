Hawaii Party City stores will remain open amid corporate shut down

By Kristen Consillio

HONOLULU (KITV) — After four decades, the party’s over for many Party City stores across the country.

The company abruptly announced today the closure of all of its corporate stores on Feb. 28, but the locally-owned franchise stores on Nimitz Highway and in Waikele will remain open.

Silivia Papalii often relies on Party City for last minute supplies, especially during the holidays.

“We like to throw parties and there’s always gatherings that everybody likes to go all out,” Papalii said.

She’s relieved that the local party supply store is not going away.

“We’re going to make the changes to play the long game,” said Andrew Shum, Vice President of Operations for Party City of Hawaii. “To make sure that we’re here to serve the people of Hawaii.”

Shum was just as surprised as customers that the corporate stores are closing.

“Our biggest interest right now is to make sure everyone can get their Christmas and everyone can get their New Year’s (supplies),” Shum said. “We have to do this very quickly to make sure that we protect all of our employees and we make sure that this store goes on without a hitch so that we are not interrupted.”

With the company abruptly shutting down, he said there may be short-term challenges.

“We need to make sure that there isn’t a sudden change in our POS system that would prevent people from buying stuff from us,” Shum said. “So in the short run there is a little bit of stress. If you guys come back you might see me like a chicken with the head cut off.”

Other changes local customers can expect soon is a new name, change in products and store design.

But at least the party’s not over here in Hawaii.

“It’s important to celebrate the holidays and occasions. Everyday life we can get caught up in the busy day to day,” said customer Erin Musso. “There’s a lot of tragedies that happen all the time so it’s just nice to have a place where you can come and use that to just celebrate and take advantage of the little moments of life.”

