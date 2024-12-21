Former public defender in court, charged with soliciting prostitutes and falsifying legal documents

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A former Milwaukee County public defender, charged with soliciting prostitutes and falsifying legal documents made his first appearance in court on Friday, December 20.

Fifty-four-year-old Travis Schwantes faces six counts, four of them felonies. His case stems from the investigation of a prostitution ring in Milwaukee.

Five others, including a Milwaukee firefighter and a retired Kenosha judge are also charged.

At today’s appearance, probable cause was found for the charges, and a bond of $10,0000 was set.

Schwantes is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 14.

