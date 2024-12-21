Elevated levels of Legionella bacteria detected in water at three courthouses, immediate closure recommended

By Christian Olaniran, Caroline Foreback

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Water quality tests found elevated levels of legionella bacteria have been detected at three Baltimore City courthouses, according to the Baltimore City Mayor’s Office.

The city said the water testing was performed on December 12, and the results were received Friday.

In a statement, the city said it is recommending the immediate closure of the Baltimore City District (People’s) Courthouse, Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse, and Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse.

Earlier this month the clerk for the Baltimore City Circuit Court requested a water quality test at the three courthouses after reports of Legionella bacteria in water systems at two District Court buildings on Wabash Avenue and Patapsco Avenue. Those test results came back positive for Legionella.

“The recommended closure is not related to a public health or safety concern. While the Maryland Department of Health does not require closure, the City is making this recommendation out of an abundance of caution. District Judge leadership and the Court Administrator responsible for operating the impacted courthouses will make the ultimate decision regarding closure,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

What is Legionella?

Legionella is a bacterium that can be found in both natural and man-made water symptoms. The most common way to get sick is by breathing in small droplets of water contaminated with legionella, including water mist and vapor.

Most healthy people exposed to legionella do not get sick.

Those who do get sick experience symptoms including cough, fever, headache, muscle aches, and shortness of breath.

Urine tests or sputum tests work best for diagnosing the disease, the mayor’s office said.

No reported cases

The Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD) has not received any reports of confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease, according to the mayor’s office.

One person has experienced symptoms and sought testing for the potential impact associated with legionella bacteria.

“Symptoms that people will get with Legionella include cough, fever, chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea vomiting, and diarrhea,” Dr. Greg Cocoran of LifeBridge Health said.

Medical treatment should be sought immediately if you are experiencing symptoms and have a known exposure to Legionella.

“It’s very treatable with an antibiotic and if you let it go, the symptoms can get worse. So, if you start having symptoms then I recommend making an appointment with your doctor or going to your local emergency department if your symptoms are severe,” Cocoran stated.

Additional testing

The Cummings MECU building was also tested and came back with extremely low levels of legionella. The city said it did not require a closure recommendation.

The city also plans to do precautionary testing at other major downtown city government facilities.

On December 12, the Abel Wolman building at 200 Holiday Street was tested. Results are expected on or before December 29. Tests done at the Benton building at 401 E. Fayette Street, and City Hall at 100 Holliday Street on December 18 are expected by January 5, 2024.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.