The Parking Elf continues to spread holiday cheer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- This year is the 10-year anniversary of the Parking Elf spreading holiday cheer in Downtown Colorado Springs by paying shoppers' parking meters. What started off as a simple act of kindness has turned into an annual tradition.

Imagine you're out shopping, then realize that your parking time is almost up. So you go over to your car, only to find out that you still have some extra time. Today we met the parking elf who's spreading some holiday cheer one quarter at a time.

For the last 10 years, Richard Skorman has been walking up and down North Tejon Street between Platte and Boulder paying for people's parking meters.

"Very proud that, there's very few tickets on my block," said Skorman.

During the holiday season, he's known as the 'Parking Elf.'

"For me, it's a gift to me, not a gift from me, but it's just a wonderful thing to be able to do. People are so appreciative. And it's just something that, I look forward to every year," said Skorman.

According to Skorman at the end of the season, he usually spends $1,000 in quarters.

Downtown Colorado Springs shoppers told us this act of kindness made their holiday a little bit more special.

"I was getting out with all the kids, and he offered to help me, and he offered to pay. And I was just completely blown away because that really just doesn't happen that much anymore," said Anna Runtzel, a shopper.

The Parking Elf says he'll continue doing this for as long as he can.