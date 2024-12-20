Steph Curry and Draymond Green fail to score single field goal in Golden State Warriors’ 51-point loss to Memphis Grizzlies

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Steph Curry and Draymond Green both failed to score a field goal in the same game for the first time in their careers as the Golden State Warriors were blown out 144-93 by the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

The Grizzlies’ 51-point winning margin is the largest across the NBA this season, with the team also setting a franchise record with 27 three-pointers.

Curry made just two free throws all night, finishing with two points on 0-of-7 shooting, including 0-of-6 from three-point range, while Green finished with zero points and shot 0-of-4.

“First time for everything, right?” Curry said, per ESPN. “I never thought that would be a situation or a result of the game.

“From the very jump, they kind of punched us in the mouth. We didn’t have an answer. That was kind of embarrassing.”

When told about his and Curry’s stat, Green replied: “Damn, that happen? Oh sh*t. That’s crazy … they did a good job. Give them some credit.”

The Warriors are now sliding down the standings. After starting the season 12-3, they have now lost nine of their last 11 games to fall to 14-12 and 10th place in the Western Conference.

Dennis Schroder struggled in his first game for the Warriors since being acquired in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, finishing with five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

“It was just a humbling night all around,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, per ESPN. “I mean, they took it to us. They were great. We just couldn’t get anything going.

“You lose by 51. That’s humbling. So what I know about this team, this is the second time we’ve been blown out. We got blown out in Cleveland early in the season, so I know who we are.

“I know what our team is about. I know we’ve got competitors. I know we’re going to bounce back and we’re going to regroup, so I’m not concerned about that. But we’ve got a lot of work to do to execute.”

The Grizzlies, conversely, are rising up the rankings with 11 wins from their last 13 games and now occupy the No. 2 seed in the West.

Santi Aldama led the way for the Grizzlies with 21 points to go with 14 rebounds and four assists. Six Grizzlies players finished on double figures, but Ja Morant put up just nine points.

KAT returns to Minnesota with a bang

Karl-Anthony Towns received a standing ovation in his first appearance back in Minnesota since being traded from the Timberwolves to the New York Knicks – and then proceeded to dismantle his former team.

The Knicks – and Towns in particular – were totally dominant and eased to a 133-107 victory.

Towns, who Minnesota drafted No. 1 overall in 2015, finished with 32 points on an absurdly efficient 10-of-12 shooting night – including making all five of his three-point attempts – to go with 20 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Mikal Bridges added 29 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Knicks, who have won seven of their last nine games to climb to No. 3 in the Eastern Conference.

Julius Randle, who moved from the Knicks to Minnesota in the same trade, scored a team-high 24 points for the 14-12 Timberwolves.

Victor Wembanyama scores 42 in Spurs OT win

Victor Wembanyama scored 42 points as the San Antonio Spurs battled to a 133-126 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks.

It was another all-around night for the French phenom, who also had six rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals.

In only his second season in the league, Wembanyama is already averaging 24.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.5 blocks per games.

De’Andre Hunter scored a team-high 27 points for the Hawks, while Trae Young had 23 points and 16 assists.

Thursday’s scores

Away @ home (winners in bold)

Charlotte Hornets 114-123 Washington Wizards

Oklahoma City Thunder 105-99 Orlando Magic

Utah Jazz 126-119 Detroit Pistons

Brooklyn Nets 101-94 Toronto Raptors

Chicago Bulls 117-108 Boston Celtics

Atlanta Hawks 126-133 San Antonio Spurs

Golden State Warriors 93-144 Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans 113-133 Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers 118-95 Dallas Mavericks

Indiana Pacers 120-111 Phoenix Suns

New York Knicks 133-107 Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers 113-100 Sacramento Kings

Denver Nuggets 124-126 Portland Trail Blazers

