Lawyers say Boston body cam video shows excessive force used on peaceful protestors

By Mike Beaudet

BOSTON (WCVB) — Newly released videos show Boston police officers using batons and chemical sprays on peaceful protestors at the 2020 George Floyd protests, according to attorneys representing four people suing the city over their treatment at the hands of police at the event.

“Three of them were hit with batons, one in the face. Two of the others were knocked off their feet with batons,” said attorney Mark Loevy-Reyes.

The cellphone and police body camera videos were released Thursday as part of a filing in a lawsuit filed by the four protestors.

In this still from Boston police body camera video, an officer uses chemical spray on protestors during the 2020 George Floyd protests. What had started out peaceful earlier on May 31, 2020, escalated into violence and looting that night, leading to dozens of arrests.

But the problem, according to the attorneys, was the decision made by Boston police later in the night to authorize the use of force to clear the area, a decision made without notifying the protestors, peaceful or not.

“They were authorizing officers to use force on anyone who remained, even though they hadn’t been told they had to leave or given a way to leave,” said attorney Howard Friedman, who is also representing protestors in the suit.

“Yes, of course, arrest the people who are engaged in misconduct. If they resist, then obviously, reasonable amount of force is what’s allowed. But allowing officers to use force carte blanche on anybody who is at a protest, as we argue, violates the law,” Loevy-Reyes said.

Loevy-Reyes said his clients are still impacted by what unfolded that night.

“They testified in their depositions about how it makes them more fearful of police whenever they see them,” he said.

Boston police declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

