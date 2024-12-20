Dinosaur Resource Center hosting annual holiday dog show

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park is hosting its annual Christmas dog show on Saturday at 1 p.m., included in the price of admission.

"The kids will actually be able to sit on carpet squares on the floor and be right up front. So a lot of interaction," assistant director of education Eric Goderis said.

The show features Denise Gard and her two talented border collies with their company, Story Creations.

"They love it. They live for the audience and they like the attention. And obviously they also like the treats!" Gard said.

Kids will be allowed to pet the two dogs. Sign-ups are not necessary. You just need a standard ticket in time for the 1 p.m. show.