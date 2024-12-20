As government shutdown looms over Colorado Springs, military families frustrated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The clock is ticking in the nations capitol to pass a budget and prevent a government shutdown from happening this weekend.

According to ABC News, the U.S House of Representatives passed a bill to avert a government shutdown at the stroke of 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday. The plan now falls into the hands of the U.S Senate, who has until midnight to pass that plan.

Should the Senate be tied up, and turn that proposal down, beginning at 12:01 am Saturday, December 21, federal offices will close while military service members and employee could go without paychecks, right before Christmas.

A military spouse spoke to is the wife to an army officer, whose been active duty in the army for 10 years says the threats of these shutdowns, are not new by any means, but they routinely cause lots of stress for families like theirs.

The looming shutdown is due to both republicans and democrats rejecting a 1,500 page plan on Thursday that had been backed and pushed by President-Elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk, which would have kept the government funded through the end of January.

Alexis Baller says that the ping-ponging of heated debates and finger pointing in the capitol the last few days, always frustrates her, who says the political cross-fire shouldn't have a ripple effect for the millions of hard-working military members, federal workers, and others impacted by the stalling for funding.

"It's even more disheartening because it leaves us kind of like in a standstill of where what we do with our families and where we go from there and what we can plan and what we can't plan and what do we put our money to and, you know, things like that." said Baller.

When asked about how the Capitol usually finds a solution in the 11th hour to prevent the shutdowns from happening in years past, Baller stated:

"It's always a relief obviously when they figure it out, it's always a relief, but it's always one of those things where I constantly ask myself, like, why does it have to come to this every time? And and it shouldn't have to come to this every time." she told KRDO13 on Friday afternoon, hours before the House ultimately passed a temporary funding bill.

A spokesperson for Fort Carson told KRDO13:

"We are awaiting official guidance and cannot speculate on impacts until we receive it. In the event of a shutdown, the U.S. Army Garrison team will continue to deliver life, health, and safety services for those working and living on the installation. We will continue to provide specific information as events unfold."

A Space Base Delta 1 spokesperson, added on Friday:

"We are aware of the potential for a furlough and are preparing for all possible scenarios. A shutdown is detrimental to the department and our people; however, we want to assure the public that the U.S. military remains committed to its mission of protecting our national security interests, as well as those of our allies and partners. Despite any disruptions to non-essential government services, our military personnel will continue to stand ready and fulfill their critical roles, ensuring the safety and security of our nation and its people."