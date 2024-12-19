Sacramento sheriff’s office patrol vehicle spotted on streets of Poland

By Madisen Keavy

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A video of a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle driving around Poland has made waves on social media, with the most commonly asked question being: how did it end up there?

Two videos shared on TikTok this week show the vehicle decked out in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office name and logo, being driven along the streets of Gniezno, Poland. It appears to be a fully functional vehicle, sans the California license plate and instead is replaced by a UK plate.

CBS13 took the video to sheriff’s spokesperson Sergeant Amar Gandhi who said this isn’t the first time they’ve seen this kind of video. The catch: It’s not an official county vehicle.

“We first caught wind of this, I mean, years back and turns out to be several hobbyists in Europe that like to collect American cars and repaint them, refinish them with police and law enforcement style finishes on there,” Gandhi said. “And, luckily, we’ve become pretty popular in a few countries.”

Sacramento sheriff vehicles have been spotted in Poland, England, Iceland, and Germany, according to Gandhi. He said a private owner likely bought stickers or decals that match the Sacramento County sheriff’s logo.

Collectors are not able to purchase vehicles with decals already on them at auction, Gandhi said, as county vehicles are sold without any logo.

“They’re very creative, and again, we like to see it. It’s not really bothering us by any stretch. And again, if you’re viewing out there, and you see our car in some unique location. Please let us know. Tag us in the social media. We love seeing,” Gandhi said.

This kind of hobby only flies internationally, Gandhi said, as recreating a law enforcement vehicle in California is illegal. Anyone caught impersonating a peace officer can face misdemeanor charges.

As for whether it’s legal in Poland to drive American-inspired law enforcement vehicles, many hobbyist groups say that as long as the lights and sirens are not utilized, it’s street-legal. The driver and vehicle must also be licensed and registered to drive in the country.

CBS13 found one website that connects hobbyists with vehicles and decals, including sticker packs for the Los Angeles Police Department, the New York Police Department, the Chicago Police Department, and various sheriff decals.

