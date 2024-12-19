Discovery Green – Downtown Houston Winter and Green Mountain Energy Ice Schedule

By Francis Page, Jr.

December 19, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — WINTER PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

Friday, November 15, 2024 – Sunday, February 2, 2025

GREEN MOUNTAIN ENERGY ICE AT DISCOVERY GREEN

Friday, November 15, 2024 – Sunday, February 2, 2025

Every winter, Discovery Green’s Kinder Lake transforms into Houston’s only outdoor ice-skating rink.

Hours of Operation

Monday – Thursday 5-10 pm

Friday 5-11 pm

Saturday and HISD school holidays* 11 am-11 pm

Sunday 11 am-8 pm

New Year’s Day 1 pm-7 pm

Martin Luther King Day (January 20) 11 am-10 pm

Note

*HISD School Holidays are January 1-6 and 20

Special Skaters nights (January 28 from 5-8 pm) are exclusively for skaters with disabilities and their families.

Tickets:

All tickets must be purchased online in advance at discoverygreen.com/ice. Tickets will not be available for purchase on site. Please purchase tickets before paying for parking. If weather forces the closure of the rink, ticket holders will be emailed and allowed to reschedule.

Cost is $18 plus tax (includes skate rentals, for 75 minutes). Sales support the Discovery Green Conservancy.

Bumper Cars on Ice! NEW THIS YEAR!

Monday, January 6 – Sunday, January 19

Slip, slide, spin and crash with Bumper Cars on Ice at Discovery Green. This timeless amusement ride gets an updated twist at Houston’s only outdoor ice-skating rink. No license or experience needed to drive! Tickets are $20 plus tax for a seven-minute ride. Children must be taller than 42 inches to ride. Hours of operation as the same as the ice rink.

Saturday, January 4 from 7-10 pm

DJ G Funk will bring the party while you and your friends enjoy skating on the ice.

Skating Stars

Sundays, January 5 and 26; February 2 from 7-7:15 pm

Houston’s top figure skaters perform demonstrations. Get inspired by what’s possible when you practice on Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green!

Cheap Skate Mondays

Mondays, January 13 and 27 from 5-10 pm

On select Mondays this winter, glide around Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green for just $9 plus tax per person (includes skate rental).

Inclusive Skating Night Tuesday

Tuesday, January 28 from 5-8 pm

A welcoming environment for skaters with special physical or developmental disabilities to enjoy the rink. Guests with special needs skate for free. Guests in non-motorized wheelchairs require a responsible adult to accompany them. Ice rink will close to the public at 5 pm in partnership with Family to Family Network and BEE Abled. Learn more at discoverygreen.com/inclusiveskaters.

We Love Houston Wednesdays – BOGO

Wednesday, January 8-29 from 5-10 pm

Slide through the mid-week blah’s by grabbing a friend and hitting the ice! Enjoy your favorite Houston-themed music. Houston themed clothing encouraged. Show your Houston love! Buy one admission and get another FREE!

Student Discount Night

Thursdays, January 9-30 from 5-10 pm

On select Thursdays, high school and college students can show their current student ID to receive $2 off admission. Not a student? Come out and skate anyway!

Happy Hour Fridays

Fridays, January 10-31 from 5-8 pm

Get your weekend started with fun. Purchase tickets for anytime between 5 and 8 pm and receive $2 off admission. Plus, get a free ice cream when you spend $12 or more at The Lake House.

Discounts available:

Green Mountain Energy employees and customers receive $2 discount.

Bank of America customers and employees receive $2 discount.

First responders and military receive $2 discount for up to 5 people; must show valid I.D.

Forever Green members receive $2 discount. Proof of membership required. Max 5 family members.

ARTS

ATLAS by Jen Lewin

Friday, January 3 – Sunday, February 16 from 6 am-11 pm

ATLAS, by internationally recognized artist Jen Lewin, is an interactive public art installation featuring 24 handcrafted and hand-painted ethereal glowing moths on a monumental scale. These majestic creatures will be suspended from the trees of the Brown Promenade, reacting to the sound and movement of visitors. Each moth, meticulously crafted by hand, represents a unique endangered North American moth species. The moths symbolize the vital role these creatures play in the natural lifecycle of plants and trees in the region. Free. More information and related public art programming, visit discoverygreen.com/atlas.

Exploring Moths in our world and in our imaginations

Children’s Moth Workshop

Saturday, January 4 from 1-4 pm

The Magic of Metamorphosis – Houston Museum of Natural Science. Get up close and personal

with moths to learn about the various stages of their life cycle and miraculous transformation!

The Moth Storytelling – A Very Special Event

Tuesday, January 7 from 6:30-9:45 pm

The Moth celebrates the commonality and diversity of human experience through the art and craft of true personal storytelling. Listen to true stories, or share your own, at this open-mic storytelling competition in partnership with The Moth Storytelling.

Please note: This is a ticketed event. Tickets are $15 for general admission; $100 for VIP tickets, which include food and beverage from The Grove. For more information, please visit discoverygreen.com/themoth.

Mothra v. Godzilla

Saturday, January 18 from 7-9 pm

In this 1964 movie, Japan comes under attack when Godzilla battles the genetically engineered

moth called Mothra. (NR, 88 minutes)

Bank of America’s Screen on the Green

Enjoy a family movie under the stars in the city’s coolest park! Bring a blanket or lawn chairs for your comfort. Meals, snacks, beer, wine and sodas are available for purchase from The Lake House. As always, costumes are highly encouraged!

Are We There Yet?

Thursday, January 2 from 7-8:30 pm

Go on a family road trip with Ice Cube! (PG), 2005, 95m. cc Spanish

HEALTHY LIVING

Fitness

Classes are free but registration is requested on site. Bring a towel and water, as well as a mat for yoga classes.

Clase de Yoga Respiración Consciente y Meditación de Sonidos en Español

Mondays, January 6 – February 24 from 6:30-7:30 pm

Esta clase ofrece prácticas de Yoga, Respiración y Meditación de Sonidos a la comunidad latina e hispanohablante de Houston. Guiada por Natalia Uribe y Sebastián Romero seguida de un baño de sonido y meditación a cargo de Saumil Manek.

Gentle Yoga Flow and Sound Meditation

Tuesdays, January 7 – February 25 from 6:30-7:30 pm

Strengthen your body, relax your mind and find your center with this dynamic flow yoga and sound healing. Led by Farida Meguid with crystal sound bowls played by Saumil Manek.

Zumba Bilingue / Bilingual Zumba

Wednesdays, January 1 – February 26 from 6:30-7:30 pm

Learn Zumba in English and Spanish with Laly La Mega. This easy-to-follow cardio workout will have you dancing your way to a strong and healthy body.

Hatha Yoga

Saturdays, January 4 – February 22 from 9-10 am

A basic vinyasa yoga class for enhanced awareness and a strong, healthy body led by Andria Dugas. This Saturday class is a perfect way to start the weekend strong.

*No class on January 18

Recycling Saturdays

Saturdays, January 4 – February 22 from 11 am-2 pm

Bring your glass, paper, cardboard, plastic and aluminum to a recycling station provided by the City of Houston.

*Not available January 18

