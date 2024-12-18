Trump and Vance slam Johnson-negotiated government funding deal and demand including a lift to the debt ceiling

By Sarah Ferris, Annie Grayer, Alayna Treene, Kristen Holmes, Lauren Fox and Clare Foran, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump delivered a missive to Capitol Hill on Wednesday that significantly ratcheted up the chances of a government shutdown just before Christmas, while sending the clearest signal yet that he is seeking a dramatic showdown with Democrats over spending.

Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance on Wednesday sharply criticized a deal to fund the federal government until March 14 that was negotiated by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, undermining support for the plan across Capitol Hill just days away from a shutdown deadline.

Trump and Vance slammed the bill for including what they see as Democratic priorities but also injected the politically fraught issue of the US debt limit, which the country is on track to hit after it is reinstated in the new year.

“Republicans want to support our farmers, pay for disaster relief, and set our country up for success in 2025,” Trump and Vance said in a statement. “The only way to do that is with a temporary funding bill WITHOUT DEMOCRAT GIVEAWAYS combined with an increase in the debt ceiling. Anything else is a betrayal of our country.”

Throughout the day Wednesday, Trump was privately trashing the spending deal in conversations, multiple sources told CNN. That opposition set off a scramble among GOP lawmakers, and Republicans on Capitol Hill described Trump’s opposition as the final death knell for Johnson’s spending deal. It also raised the question of whether the Louisiana Republican would have Trump’s support for his own speaker race just over two weeks away.

Johnson unveiled the text for his government funding plan Tuesday night, but it met withering criticism from the right flank of his party for being too supportive of Democratic priorities. Democrats would likely be needed to pass the bill in both chambers of Congress.

Then came Trump and Vance’s eleventh-hour statement, which called on Republicans to take a hardline approach on spending. They called for Republicans to attach demands to the debt limit debate to the bill to keep the government open.

“Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH. If Democrats threaten to shut down the government unless we give them everything they want, then CALL THEIR BLUFF,” Trump and Vance wrote in the statement.

“Let’s have this debate now,” they wrote on the debt limit. “And we should pass a streamlined spending bill that doesn’t give Chuck Schumer and the Democrats everything they want.”

The last-minute grenade into the spending fight — after a bipartisan deal had already been reached — dramatically increases the risks of a shutdown on Capitol Hill. Top Democrats quickly signaled that they would be unwilling to go along with Trump’s new calls for a “streamlined” spending deal that rips out billions of dollars in policies that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had already negotiated with Johnson.

“House Republicans have been ordered to shut down the government. And hurt the working class Americans they claim to support,” Jeffries wrote in a post on X, sending a clear sign that his party would not help bail out the votes for a GOP bill that ignores his agreement with Johnson. “You break the bipartisan agreement, you own the consequences that follow.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

