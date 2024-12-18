Southern Colorado woman recovering from brutal attack in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KRDO) - A Peyton native is recovering after being intentionally run over and punched multiple times in Southern California, according to police.

Garden Grove Police in California have arrested Thuan Duong in connection with the case and charged him with attempted murder among other charges after a nearby business caught the incident on camera. Detectives say the video shows the driver running over the victim with his car, getting stuck on something, having an altercation with a second victim, then returning to physically assault the woman.

KRDO13 spoke with the victim's mother, Kellie Ionita. She says when she got the call, she and her husband immediately drove all the way to Southern California, where her daughter was getting treatment.

"It was anger, mostly anger," Ionita said she felt when she learned of her daughter's attack. "That somebody could do something so horrific to somebody."

Kellie says her daughter is a bright woman who was a college graduate.

"It's devastating to see her in pain and see her in the condition that she's in," Ionita said.

Ionita says her daughter has a fractured orbital bone, her pelvis is fractured in multiple places and she received surgery to fix internal bleeding.

"She will definitely need extensive dental work because some of her teeth were broken," Kellie said. "She doesn't deserve to have anything to look at and be reminded of what happened to her."

To help with medical bills, click here for the GoFundMe.