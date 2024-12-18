King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, who succeeded his half brother King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz on January 22, 2015.

Personal

Birth date: December 31, 1935

Birth place: Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Father: King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman al Saud

Mother: Hassa bint Ahmed al-Sudairi

Marriages: Wives’ names not available publicly, but according to Islamic tradition, he is allowed no more than four at a time.

Children: Exact number is not available publicly. Sons include: Sultan, Mohammed, Abdulaziz, Faisal, Khaled, Turki

Education: Attended the Princes’ School

Religion: Wahhabism (a conservative Islamic sect)

Other Facts

He is one of the “Sudairi Seven,” sons of King Abdulaziz who all share the same mother and who have been the most powerful within the House of Saud.

He was the third prince to be named the heir by King Abdullah, who ascended the throne in 2005.

He memorized the Quran by the time he was 10 years old.

Was known as the family disciplinarian and purportedly maintained a royal family “jail” where unruly or errant royal family members were kept.

His son Prince Sultan was a payload specialist on a 1985 Space Shuttle Discovery mission.

Timeline

1955-1960 and 1963-2011 – Governor of Riyadh.

November 2011 – Becomes the minister of defense after the death of his brother Crown Prince Sultan.

April 11, 2012 – During an official visit to the United States, Prince Salman meets with US President Barack Obama.

June 18, 2012 – King Abdullah names him the crown prince and heir to the throne.

August 28, 2012 – Crown Prince Salman is left in charge of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time while the King is on “special leave.”

January 22, 2015 – Officially becomes the new king of Saudi Arabia after the death of King Abdullah.

January 23, 2015 – King Salman affirms by royal decree Crown Prince Muqrin to succeed him as king and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef as second in line to the throne.

January 27, 2015 – Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama visit King Salman in Saudi Arabia.

February 10, 2015 – Prince Charles visits King Salman while on a six-day tour of the Middle East.

April 29, 2015 – King Salman relieves Crown Prince Muqrin of his position and appoints Mohammed bin Nayef as the new crown prince, next in line for the throne.

April 20, 2016 – Meets with Obama in Riyadh amid tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia over regional upheaval, falling oil prices and other points of contention.

May 20-22, 2017 – US President Donald Trump visits the king in Riyadh during his first overseas trip.

June 21, 2017 – Removes bin Nayef as crown prince and appoints his son, Mohammed bin Salman.

November 2017 – Orders an unprecedented purge of princes and government officials, alleging corruption. Hundreds of arrestees are detained at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh, which remains closed for more than two months.

October 2, 2018 – Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident and columnist for the Washington Post who lived in Virginia, vanishes after going inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkish authorities later say that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in the building by a 15-member team. Saudi officials say that Khashoggi was killed during a botched attempt to abduct him.

October 14, 2018 – Calls Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss convening a working group to investigate Khashoggi’s killing, according to Saudi and Turkish media.

October 16, 2018 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits King Salman and Prince bin Salman in Riyadh to talk about Khashoggi’s death. Both men deny having any knowledge of the violence at the consulate.

October 31, 2018 – Saudi Arabia’s chief prosecutor says evidence indicates Khashoggi was killed in an act of premeditated murder. Saudi officials maintain that King Salman and Prince bin Salman had no involvement.

July 23, 2020 – Undergoes surgery to remove his gallbladder.

July 15, 2022 – US President Joe Biden visits King Salman and Prince bin Salman in Jeddah. Biden indicates to Prince bin Salman that he believes bin Salman was to blame for the killing of Khashoggi.

May and October 2024 – Is successfully treated for lung inflammation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.