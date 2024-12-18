‘It’s like being in heaven’: Woman who lost mobile home to fire gifted new one

By Tyler Hatfield

PAHOKEE, Florida (WPTV) — A Pahokee woman who lost her home in a fire last week and has been sleeping in her car, now has a new home.

Holiday gifts can come in boxes or wrapped in bows.

Geraldine Jaramillo, a district chief for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, is giving one with four wheels.

“She’s so excited,” said Jaramillo. “I’m so excited for her.”

Last Friday, WPTV shared a story about Jennette Fernandez, a breast cancer survivor who lost her mobile home and two cats in a fire and was forced to live out of her car.

On Tuesday morning, Fernandez was gifted a new mobile home.

“It’s like being in heaven,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez was eager to show it off.

“This is like my new 2024 house,” she said, “just for me.”

The new house was donated by Skip Herbert from West Palm Beach. After seeing our report on Friday, Herbert knew he had to help.

“I’ve been trying to sell the motor home for a long, long time,” said Herbert. “Everybody wanted to give me this, that, blah, blah, blah, and then I saw somebody who needed it, and I said, let them have it.”

The community spent all morning clearing and moving her old burned home for the new one.

Neighbors, like Sirforina Marshall thankful she has a place to live.

“I’m very grateful that God saved her,” said Marshall.

Leading the charge to help is Jaramillo. Jaramillo, a breast cancer survivor herself, said she couldn’t rest until Fernandez had a place to live.

“I don’t need anything for Christmas anymore, “ said Jaramillo. “She’s got her home.”

Jaramillo helped gift her a home. Fernandez gifted her with a new bond.

“I have a beautiful sister, but now I got two,” said Jaramillo.

Herbert said its easy to call this time of year the season of giving, but what matters is what one does during this time.

“You have to actually do it,” said Herbert. “You can’t talk about it. Trying doesn’t make it happen. It’s got to happen.”

