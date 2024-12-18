Colorado College advises international students to return to campus before Trump inauguration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A spokesperson for Colorado College (CC) told KRDO13 that the school is advising its international students to return to campus before Jan. 20, 2025, the start of the second semester.

This is also Inauguration Day in the U.S., the day when the Trump Administration will take over.

In the statement, the spokesperson for CC said, "We have been in touch with our international students who are on F-1 and J-1 Visas, advising them to return to campus before the start of the second semester, which begins on January 20, 2025. Because the U.S. Presidential Inauguration Day aligns with the start of Block 5, we don’t anticipate that any of our international students will be impacted should any new policies go into effect."

The spokesperson also told KRDO13 that the school is closely for watching for any immigration changes that may impact F-1 and J-1 students.

Colorado College in Colorado Springs has 110 international students on J-1 and F-1 visas, about 4.5 percent of the student population.

The last day of the current semester for CC students is Dec. 18, 2024.