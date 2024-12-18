68-year-old e-bike rider critically injured after Kaimuki area crash

By Jeremiah Estrada

HONOLULU (KITV) — A 68-year-old e-bike rider is in critical condition after getting hit by a car on Kapiolani Boulevard and Waialae Avenue.

Honolulu EMS responded to the man who was struck in the Kaimuki area near Market City Shopping Center. A 38-year-old male driver and his juvenile passenger were traveling westbound on Waialae Avenue when they collided with a 68-year-old operating an e-bicycle. The e-bike rider attempted to cross Waialae Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk.

The man was ejected onto the road as a result and he was not wearing a helmet. Paramedics continued to treat him as they transported him to a hospital. The accident happened around 2:53 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.

At this time, speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors of this collision. The investigation is ongoing.

