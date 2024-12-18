2 sisters, 7 years apart in age, also receive heart transplants 7 years apart in Chicago

By Shardaa Gray

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Two sisters have grateful hearts after they both received heart transplants at the same age—seven years apart.

Younger sister Meredith Everhart and older sister Abbey Cannon are now bonded by a genetic condition and a second chance at life.

“What’s ironic is that when she needed a heart transplant, was exactly the same age I needed a heart transplant,” said Cannon. “Seven years apart in age, seven years apart within 30 days of transplant, and our birthdays are within 30 days.”

Both sisters suffer from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy—otherwise known as HCM.

The genetic condition is a form of heart disease that causes the heart muscle to thicken.

In 2012, Cannon had chest pain. She was misdiagnosed in Nashville, Tennessee, and got a second opinion at Northwestern Medicine in 2016.

“Within six months, I was inpatient on an aortic balloon pump waiting for a heart,” Cannon said. “I ended up getting my heart 32 days later, So my date is February 27, 2017.”

Just months after Cannon’s transplant, Everhart was diagnosed with HCM too. She tried medication and participated in clinical trials, but her condition kept getting worse.”

“For me, it was, she’s right—I was in denial for a long time,” said Everhart, “and I didn’t want to be sick. I was in my 20s. I was in my early 30’s. I was like, this is not happening. I saw how bad she suffered.”

In May 2022, Everhart got COVID-19, and it sent her into heart failure.

She was added to the transplant list one year later.

“I got the call on January 29 of this year, 2024, and it’s been a journey,” Everhart said. “It’s been fantastic though. Northwestern has been great.”

Cannon said she can’t stress enough how important it is to become an organ donor.

“Had we not had someone that gave that most selfless gift, neither of us would be here,” she said.

