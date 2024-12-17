Protect your packages: Tips for Angelenos against ‘porch pirates’

By Jasmine Jose

Click here for updates on this story

12/17/24 (LAPost.com) — Package theft, often referred to as “porch piracy,” remains a significant concern in Los Angeles. The rise of e-commerce has led to a substantial increase in residential deliveries, resulting in troubling rates of stolen packages.

There were nearly 2,800 reported package theft incidents in 2023. However, the real number is likely higher due to underreporting, as victims forgo filing reports due to the slim chances of recovery or arrest.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) reports mail and package theft is a persistent issue. Between 2018 and 2023, Postal Inspectors arrested nearly 9,000 suspects related to mail and package theft crimes. Additionally, USPS handles billions of mail items annually, making theft a notable concern, especially in densely populated areas like L.A.

The problem tends to be worse during the holiday season, when the volume of online shopping surges. December typically brings a reported 13% increase in package theft in L.A., coinciding with seasonal shopping sprees. This trend reflects a nationwide pattern, with an estimated 210 million packages stolen annually across the U.S., costing consumers over $19 billion in 2023.

Deliveries from major carriers like Amazon, USPS, and FedEx are frequently targeted due to their ubiquity. The rise of e-commerce, with a projected 17.9% increase in online orders in 2024, exacerbates this problem.

Certain neighborhoods face disproportionate risk. Communities with high population density – such as downtown L.A. and Beverly Grove – report frequent thefts. Open porches, easy access, and high delivery volumes make these areas prime targets. Many Angelenos rely on surveillance cameras, yet arrests remain rare. For example, despite dozens of video-captured thefts, L.A. Police Department data reveals there were only 25 arrests in 2023 related to package theft. However, efforts like deploying “bait packages” equipped with GPS trackers have shown promise in catching repeat offenders but remain limited in scope.

To avoid packages being stolen, it’s recommended to install security cameras, require delivery signatures, use parcel lockers, or arrange alternative delivery locations, which can reduce the likelihood of theft. Community watch initiatives and shared neighborhood surveillance also help in monitoring suspicious activity.

If you discover that a package has been stolen, the first step is to check your surroundings thoroughly to confirm it wasn’t delivered to a hidden or alternative location. Then, contact the delivery company immediately to report the theft and provide tracking information. Many companies – like Amazon, FedEx, and USPS – offer policies or programs that may refund or replace stolen packages if theft is verified. Additionally, it’s recommended to file a police report for documentation purposes — while it may not lead to immediate recovery, it helps local law enforcement track patterns of theft. If the package was insured, contact the insurer to initiate a claim.

To protect yourself from future package theft, consider investing in secure delivery solutions. Options include using a lockable parcel box, requesting delivery to an alternative secure location – like a workplace or a nearby Amazon Hub locker – or requiring a signature for delivery. Home security systems, such as doorbell cameras, can also act as both deterrents and evidence collectors. Regularly monitoring delivery updates and promptly retrieving packages can further minimize the risk. Additionally, utilizing services like USPS Hold for Pickup or arranging delivery times when you’re home can reduce the chances of theft.

As Angelenos continue to embrace online shopping, package theft remains a persistent threat, calling for heightened community awareness, and preventive action. Policymakers and law enforcement are urged to develop targeted strategies to curb this rising crime, while consumers must adapt by safeguarding their deliveries more effectively.

The best protection against porch piracy in L.A. is vigilance, creative preventive measures, and collective action within their communities.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Rebekah Ludmanrebekah@lapost.com8182845620