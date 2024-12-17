Prince Harry and Meghan share rare photo of their children on Christmas card

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have shared a rare photo of their children on their Christmas card this year.

Released on Monday, the card features a collage of images taken throughout the year.

In one casual family photo, Harry and Meghan crouch down with their arms outstretched while Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, run towards them, their faces hidden from the camera.

Five other images appear on the card, all depicting engagements from the year.

“On behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke & Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very Happy Holiday Season and a joyful New Year,” the card reads.

This year marks the first time since 2021 that Harry and Meghan have released a Christmas card featuring their children, whose privacy they fiercely guard.

The seasonal greeting is for professional use and the couple will send a separate card to their close family and friends that won’t be shared publicly, the UK’s PA Media news agency reported.

Other members of the royal family have released their Christmas cards too.

King Charles and Queen Camilla selected a relatively informal photo for their card this year, choosing one snapped in April in the garden at Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne chose a photo of her and her husband Vice-Adm. Tim Laurence waving from a carriage during a ceremonial procession in June.

CNN’s Max Foster contributed reporting.