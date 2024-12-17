Parents angry after some MPS students sent erroneous high school acceptance letters

By Web staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Some Milwaukee Public Schools parents are reeling Monday night after their kids got high school acceptance letters in error.

Parents say the letters were confusing. In one instance, the initial paragraph welcomes the student to Reagan High School for fall of 2025, but later shows she’s been denied.

Parents who reached out to MPS for clarification were told “a technical issue” was to blame for some incorrect school assignments in those letters. Parents say what makes matters worse is that MPS isn’t responding with a further explanation.

“As a father, you don’t ever want to hear your daughter cry about thing, but especially something that she worked so hard for,” said Justin Toledo, father of an MPS 8th grader. “Like, can I get an explanation on any of this stuff? You send emails and voicemails, and they respond to nothing.”

MPS denied our request for an interview but sent a statement also blaming a technical issue during the enrollment process.

They apologized for the inconvenience to families and said, “As a result, the district communicated immediately to impacted families to correct the error.”

