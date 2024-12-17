Houston Area Urban League Raises Over $1 Million at 2024 Equal Opportunity Day Gala

By Francis Page, Jr.

December 17, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston came together for a night of glamour, purpose, and progress at the 2024 Equal Opportunity Day Gala, hosted by the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) at the Hilton Americas on Saturday, December 14. The event achieved an extraordinary milestone, raising over $1 million to fuel HAUL’s essential programs in housing, workforce development, health and wellness, education, and entrepreneurship. This marks only the second time in the organization’s 56-year history that such a remarkable fundraising feat has been accomplished. A beacon of community empowerment, the evening celebrated both distinguished honorees and the collective spirit of Houston’s unwavering commitment to equal opportunity. Honorees included Steve Kean, CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership, who received the prestigious Marguerite Ross Barnett Leadership Award; Dr. Margaret Ford Fisher, Chancellor of Houston Community College, honored with the Quentin Mease Community Service Award; and The Family of the Honorable Sheila Jackson Lee, who received the Whitney M. Young Humanitarian Award for their enduring legacy of advocacy and service. Judson W. Robinson III, President & CEO of the Houston Area Urban League, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the evening’s success: “The incredible generosity shown through this year’s Gala demonstrates Houston’s commitment to creating opportunities for all. Together, we are driving real change by investing in programs that uplift individuals, families, and the community as a whole.” The celebratory atmosphere reached new heights with stellar performances that had guests on their feet. Grammy Award-winning artist Chrisette Michele mesmerized the crowd with her soulful voice, while Cupid brought an infectious energy that turned the ballroom into an unforgettable dance floor. Board Chair Mark Jacob emphasized the significance of this achievement in HAUL’s ongoing mission: “We’re not just celebrating a night of success; we’re celebrating a brighter future for Houstonians. This gala proves that when we come together with intention, we can break barriers and create pathways to opportunity for generations to come.” Guided by the leadership of Event Chairs Morris Smith of Arca Continental Coca-Cola and Myrtle Jones of Halliburton and powered by the generosity of Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages as Title Sponsor, the evening exemplified the unity and resilience that defines Houston. Emcee Keith Garvin of KPRC Channel 2 skillfully kept the night flowing with charm and energy. Eric Goodie, HAUL’s Executive Vice President, reflected on the evening’s impact: “This is what Houston does best—it shows up. It’s inspiring to see our community rally behind a shared vision of progress and opportunity. These funds will allow us to expand our reach and ensure that families across the city have access to the tools they need to thrive.” Houston Style Magazine readers, the success of the 2024 Equal Opportunity Day Gala sets a new benchmark for HAUL’s future endeavors. More than just numbers, the funds raised represent lives changed, dreams realized, and opportunities created. With Houston’s support, the Houston Area Urban League continues to be a pillar of empowerment, championing equity and self-sufficiency across the region. For more updates on the Houston Area Urban League’s programs and events, visit haul.org. About the Houston Area Urban League: The Houston Area Urban League is dedicated to empowering underserved communities through education, economic development, health equity, and social justice. For over five decades, HAUL has worked tirelessly to create pathways to opportunity and advocate for equitable progress across Houston.

