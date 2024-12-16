Skip to Content
Calm and Clear This Week

today at 3:39 PM
TONIGHT: Calm and clear with overnight lows in the 20's to low 30's.

TUESDAY: a reinforcing shot of cooler temps sweeps across the state yielding winds gusting to around 30-40 mph east of I-25 and predominately along I-70 through the afternoon. This cold front may trigger a few rain showers across the eastern plains ;otherwise, most of Southern Colorado will stay dry with temps in the 40's to mid50's

EXTENDED: Calm and mild through the end of the week with highs in the 50's

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

