Deadly dog attack in San Diego leaves 1 dead, another injured

(CNN) — One person died and another was seriously injured in a dog attack in San Diego’s Mira Mesa community, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

Humane Society officers responded to an urgent call from the San Diego Police Department just after noon Friday about a man being attacked by multiple dogs.

“The first victim sustained fatal injuries,” a Humane Society statement confirmed. “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Upon arrival, our Humane Officers worked closely with SDPD to locate two dogs that were still loose and safely impounded a third dog that had been secured in a vehicle,” according to the statement.

The dogs were taken into custody “under mandatory bite quarantine protocols,” and were later euthanized following standard protocol, the Humane Society said. Rabies tests are being conducted.

Humane Society officers located a second person the next day who had sustained serious bite injuries while attempting to help the first victim. The injured person was “transported to the hospital and is currently in recovery,” the Humane Society reported.

Humane officers obtained video footage showing the owner walking the dogs toward the park “approximately two hours before San Diego Humane Society received the assistance call from SDPD,” the Humane Society stated.

The dogs involved in the attack were later signed over to the Humane Society by a second owner. “The second owner disclosed that the dogs had been purchased as ‘XL bully breeds,’” the statement explained. There was no prior history of incidents involving the animals in the Humane Society’s records.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” said Nina Thompson, director of public relations for the San Diego Humane Society. “We are fully committed to conducting a thorough and careful review of this incident in collaboration with our law enforcement partners.”

Authorities are asking anyone with further information to come forward.

