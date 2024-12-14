Police investigating assault case at middle school

By Mika Miyashima

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV) — A video is making the rounds on social media, showing what appears to be a young girl getting attacked on campus at Wahiawa Middle School.

The video shows two students punching, kicking and pulling a seventh grade girl’s hair in the school’s bathroom.

Oral Sledge says his 12-year-old daughter Oralanne, who was undergoing treatement after suffering a concussion from a previous car crash, is now left damaged from the incident on Monday.

The two just moved to Hawaii from Arizona two months ago.

“She was getting bullied over there and I didn’t want her to grow up in an environment where there’s hatred, where there’s bullying, where there’s violence, where she can’t relax and be herself,” Oral explained. “Then this happens to her?”

According to Oralanne, it all started after the two girls starting calling her names and asked her to spar in the bathroom.

“They were like ‘Come on lets spar,’ and I was like no,” she said “Then I said, ‘End of the day,’ so then I could go run to my car so I wouldn’t have to fight them.”

She said the girls pushed her in the bathroom and started attacking her.

“They slammed me against the sink and pushed me, and my chin hit the sink and I bit my tongue and I was bleeding.”

Oralanne’s father addressed the incident with the school’s administration.

“They say ‘Well no, that’s not possible because we have people standing by that bathroom all the time,'” Oral explained. “So now I’m starting to think is my daughter fabricating this story?”

He said the proof came after a parent sent him the video that had been posted to TikTok showing the assault.

The school’s principal sent out a letter to parents saying in part, “The incident was investigated and appropriate action has been taken based on our findings. We are working with the families involved in cooperation with law enforcement.”

The Department of Education says it can’t discuss specifics due to student privacy.

The Honolulu Police Department said the incident is under investigation and classified as third-degree assault.

No arrests have been made at this time.

According to the Department of Education’s website, the investigation could lead to suspension.

