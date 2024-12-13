Pelosi admitted to a hospital in Luxembourg after sustaining injury

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — Rep. Nancy Pelosi was admitted to a hospital in Luxembourg after she “sustained an injury during an official engagement,” a spokesperson said.

Pelosi, 84, is continuing to work, the spokesperson, Ian Krager, said, and is currently receiving “excellent” treatment from doctors and medical professionals.

“While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” Krager said.

Pelosi is “currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history,” Krager said, adding that Pelosi “looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.”

The injury sustained by Pelosi comes just days after longtime Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell tripped and fell at the US Capitol, spraining his wrist and cutting his face.

McConnell sustained a “minor cut to the face,” and was “cleared to resume his schedule,” a spokesman for the 82-year-old Kentucky Republican said in a statement on Tuesday.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.