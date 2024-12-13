New York City parents miffed over lack of special education services they’re entitled to

By Doug Williams

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Each year, thousands of parents across New York City work with schools to put special education plans in place for kids with disabilities.

But this year, many of those plans were never implemented.

Parents are now being told they can change that, but it will come at a cost.

Despite going to school outside of the system, private school students are legally entitled to additional special ed services from New York City Public Schools. Services can range from after-school tutoring, to speech and behavioral therapy. This year, the Department of Education strictly enforced a June 1 deadline to sign up for them.

Not only did the deadline come as a surprise to thousands of parents, but some say they never even got the sign-up letter.

“My daughter did not get the letter because she was absent,” said Christine, a Far Rockaway parent.

“Last year, no prompt went out, so we didn’t submit it,” added Erin Browne, whose son, Emmett, is dyslexic.

“I don’t have that additional push and that additional help that I need to, like, do my work,” fifth grader Emmett Browne said.

Last week, there was a glimmer of hope, but with a catch. The DOE is now telling parents it will restore the services if they sign a legal waiver, promising not to sue the department.

“They’re basically dangling a carrot over desperate parents’ heads. Sign or don’t sign,” Staten Island parent Alexis Petruzzelli said.

Petruzzelli, who spoke to CBS News New York about the issue in September, said she signed the waiver for her kids in Catholic school on Staten Island. Three other families said they either hadn’t received theirs or didn’t sign.

“What happens if something down the line happens this year? Oh, I’m sorry. I just signed away all my rights for my child with disabilities,” the Far Rockaway parent said.

“If I sign that and I know that with his services something is gonna happen next year, I waive my right,” Floral Park parent Patricia Piedra said. “I’m not doing that.”

CBS News New York reached out to the DOE and was told that Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos and other department officials were not available for an on-camera interview. Instead, a statement was issued from a city schools spokesperson that reads, in part, “We acknowledge that the deadline could have been advertised much more widely and, to that end, we are committed to increasing our outreach efforts to every family that is eligible for services.”

