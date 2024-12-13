‘It means a lot to us’: School custodian gets car after storm destroys vehicles

By Angela Rozier

Click here for updates on this story

STUART, Florida (WPBF) — A custodian at Murray Middle School in Port Salerno, Israel Cruz, was among those dealing with destruction after his family’s home and cars were damaged during Hurricane Milton. Fortunately, the school community has his back.

Israel Cruz was presented with a new car Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the PTA partnered with Ascent Church and Wallace Nissan to launch a fundraiser, successfully raising $9,700. Cruz and his family are extremely thankful.

“When someone tells you they’re going to get you a car, you’re kind of like, whatever, maybe. But I think it was awesome to see it come to fruition with the help of so many other people,” said Chrissy Rausch, a member of the PTA.

Israel Cruz and his wife expressed their gratitude, saying, “It means a lot to us. I’m so thankful for everything. They’ve been doing a lot. They’ve even gone home, and we’re eating food. Yeah. They’ve been so nice to us.”

School officials wanted to help because Cruz has become a beloved figure at the school.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.