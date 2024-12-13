Family of late South Jersey man and longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan tailgates at gravesite to honor his life

By Raymond Strickland

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — The family of a South Jersey native and longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan tragically died in November but his loved ones came up with an idea to honor him in a very special way.

Kenny Karcher Jr. was a passionate fan of the team and never missed a game. He would either watch at home or attend in person, but you could always find him at an Eagles tailgate.

“His cousin actually went and bought this RV to go to tailgate and ever since they got it they would go tailgate,” Kenny Karcher Sr., Kenny’s dad, said.

Karcher Jr. hadn’t missed a tailgate all season and had plans to go to the Super Bowl if the Eagles make it, but he tragically died on Nov. 11 in an accident at work. A memorial to honor Karcher Jr. was placed in the area where he died.

“For being 25 years old, he touched so many lives,” Sharon Karcher, Kenny Jr.’s mom, said.

Karcher Jr.’s family and friends haven’t tailgated since his death. That was until his dad came up with an idea to honor his son.

In a video shared on TikTok, Karcher Jr.’s family and friends gathered at his gravesite to tailgate with him one more time. It was an emotional moment for his family.

“It was a great time. It was fun. Everybody was having a great time. They were talking about Kenny, watching the game like he was there and that’s what it was supposed to be,” Karcher Sr. said.

“I thought it would be really nice. To be there with my brother. Even though he physically wasn’t there but you could feel his presence. It definitely was nice,” Mackenzie Karcher, Karcher Jr.’s sister, said.

“People were commenting on the TikTok, my mom’s gravestone is right there, a few comments like that and they were like I’m so happy you guys were doing that. She was tailgating along with you,” Anamarie Bergman, Karcher Jr.’s sister, said.

The family is planning more tailgates at his gravesite in the future. A special tribute to a young man they hope will continue for years to come.

