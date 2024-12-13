Dog finds bone in same neighborhood where it found human skull months before

By Riley Conlon

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Officials are working to determine analyze another bone found by the same dog that found a skull in the same Birmingham neighborhood over the summer.

A long bone was left by a dog in the front of a home in the 1300 block of Fifth Place Northwest on Thursday, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Back in August, police responded to the same residence after the homeowner’s dog brought back a human skull from an unknown location and left it in the road.

No other remains were found in the area.

The coroner’s office performed an autopsy, which showed the person had been shot. While analysis developed a full DNA profile, the Jefferson County coroner said that it did not match anyone in the national database.

The same dog also found this new bone, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

They are currently working to determine whether it is human as well and if DNA matches for the bones.

There is no video evidence of where the dog found the bones.

