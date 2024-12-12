Stanley recalls more than 2.5 million travel mugs over possible burn hazard

By Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — Stanley, the drinkware brand that exploded in popularity on social media, issued a recall of roughly 2.6 million travel mugs over potential “burn hazards,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced in a release Thursday.

The recall applies specifically to all Stanely Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs sold in the United States, the commission said, which have polypropylene lids that were found to loosen once exposed to “heat and torque,” therefore posing a burn risk.

The tumblers range from 12 to 20 ounces and come in a variety of different colors including white, black and green, the agency said.

Stanley received more than 90 reports worldwide over problems relating to the detached lids – 38 of those complaints were tied to burn injuries, with 11 of those requiring medical attention. Sixteen of the complaints and two of the injury reports were in the US.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs and contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid, including shipping,” the commission said.

The drinkware brand posted instructions on how to identify models and replace lids on a recall website.

The mugs, which cost between $20 and $50 depending on the model, were sold at retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

CNN has reached out to these companies, along with Stanley, for comment on the nationwide recall.

Though Stanley has been around for more than a century, the company went through a brand revamp in 2020, with the goal of attracting women as a potential new consumer base.

The company soon launched new drinkware in a limitless array of colors and designs and relied on trusted influencers on social media to get the word out.

The network of trust and recommendation creates buzz, Charles Lindsey, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Buffalo School of Management, told CNN.

“People see people whose tastes they trust trying something new, and that item becomes a symbol of social status and being ‘in the know.’”

