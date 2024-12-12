Local rock shop ‘Geofossils’ helps elementary students turn imagination into discovery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A class of Pueblo elementary schoolers will soon get to go on their own little fossil hunt.

The owners of Geofossils told KRDO13 they hope to turn imagination into discovery for students.

David Guery is a paleontologist and owns Geofossils in Colorado Springs with his wife, Logan Layton.

"Well as a kid I used to dig in the playground at school pretending the rocks were fossils, but Monday the kids at Netty Freed in Pueblo won't have to pretend they'll get to dig up their own mini megalodon and they'll get to keep their discoveries and take them home,'' Guery said.

Next week, the couple will bury shark teeth and trilobites for the kids to find, clean, and keep.