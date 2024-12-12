Lions fan has season tickets revoked after on-field incident with Packers head coach: “It hurts bad”

By Gino Vicci

DETROIT (WWJ) — An on-field verbal altercation between a Detroit Lions fan and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur last week resulted in the fan losing his season tickets.

As a season ticket holder, Fahad Yousif was allowed to hold the American Flag during the national anthem at the Dec. 5 game in Detroit. While on the field, Yousif said he was trash-talking to some Packers players, and that’s when LaFleur could be seen shouting at Yousif.

“I started trash-talking the other team, so I get that, but I really don’t think getting to this level was necessarily warranted,” Yousif said.

The on-field incident led to Yousif being removed from his seat at halftime and asked to leave. On Monday, he said he received an email from the Lions organization stating that his season tickets had been revoked.

“It was terrible, I didn’t think it was real at first. To completely revoke my tickets and never let me be a season ticket member again, it hurts. It hurts bad,” Yousif said.

In addition to losing his season tickets, Yousif said he is also banned from attending any NFL games until he completes an online code of conduct course — which costs $250.

“I think all of it has been blown out of proportion and I am not trying to discredit what I did by any means, It’s a shame that I won’t be able to get in there and see them in person anymore,” Yousif said.

