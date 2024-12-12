Skip to Content
‘I’m a professional drinker’: Wheat Ridge Police arrest a man allegedly driving with .326 BAC

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Wheat Ridge Police Department says they arrested a man following a multi-vehicle crash this month.

The department has just released a video from the incident, where the man says he's a "professional drinker."

Wheat Ridge Police say the man admitted to having about 10 drinks. They allege a breath test showed the man had a blood alcohol level of .326%. The legal limit in Colorado is .08%

