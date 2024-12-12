‘I’m a professional drinker’: Wheat Ridge Police arrest a man allegedly driving with .326 BAC

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Wheat Ridge Police Department says they arrested a man following a multi-vehicle crash this month.

The department has just released a video from the incident, where the man says he's a "professional drinker."

We would prefer you don’t get behind the wheel after drinking, even if you’re a “professional.”



On December 4 just after 5:30 p.m., Wheat Ridge police officers responded to the 2600 block of Wadsworth Blvd. for a multi-vehicle crash with no reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/R5oln1DJCy — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) December 12, 2024

Wheat Ridge Police say the man admitted to having about 10 drinks. They allege a breath test showed the man had a blood alcohol level of .326%. The legal limit in Colorado is .08%