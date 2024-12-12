CSP looking into alleged threats made against Colorado GOP following UnitedHealthcare CEO murder

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The chairman of the Colorado Republican Party is alleging that threats were made against him and other members.

Chairman Dave Williams says it began with a town hall meeting. The meeting, posted on X by Republican Brita Horn, was titled "Hypocrisy much CO GOP?Let's [sic] unpack the latest."

It's been no secret that Republicans in Colorado have faced division. The town hall meeting follows a history of rifts and infighting between members.

The town hall link was followed by a chain of replies. One person replied to the Colorado Republican Party's account saying, "F***ing you up is going to be the highlight of my year. I already have bail money. Hope told us there's 4 of you and I'm close to figuring out who and where you work/live."

Later, the same account referenced the shooting of UnitedHealthcare's CEO, writing, "@cologop can't figure out why the healthcare shooter is celebrated. Do you think they would understand if people celebrated when/if something similar happened to them? Personally I doubt it."

Chairman Dave Williams says his office contacted State Police.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed to KRDO13 on Thursday that they are aware of the incident, looking into it, and "taking appropriate action." A representative with CSP did not disclose specifics about the actions they're taking.

Thursday afternoon, the account at the center of everything took to X once again writing, "To be clear. @cologop is not in threat of violence or incitement of violence by myself. I don't even own a gun."