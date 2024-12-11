What happens between now and Inauguration Day

Analysis by Annette Choi and Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

(CNN) — American voters have spoken, and they decided to rehire Donald Trump as president of the United States.

But he won’t take office until January 20, 2025, and there are multiple things that will happen between now and then. Throughout December and January, there will be a transition between the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden and the incoming Trump administration.

The Electoral College must vote

American voters cast ballots on and before Election Day, November 5, but that was only one step in the process. States had until December 11 to confirm their election results with what’s known as Certificates of Ascertainment.

On December 17, slates of electors from the 50 states and Washington, DC, meet in their capitols to officially cast the 538 Electoral College votes.

The government must be funded

A temporary government funding bill passed before the election only lasts through December 20. Lawmakers will need to meet during what’s called the “lame-duck” session to make sure the government can stay open.

The new Congress will begin

Republicans will have the majority in both the House and Senate. All the new lawmakers will take the oath of office and kick off the 119th Congress on January 3.

The Cabinet will be scrutinized

In the slow way the Senate works, most of Trump’s Cabinet picks are unlikely to be confirmed before his inauguration, but at least a handful likely will be. Look for confirmation hearings in early January.

Electoral votes will be counted

On January 6, 2025, the new House and Senate will convene in the House chamber and Vice President Kamala Harris will preside over the counting of Electoral College votes that make Trump president. No vice president since Al Gore in 2001 has had to preside over their own defeat.

Trump will be sworn in

At noon on January 20, 2025, Trump will be sworn in on the west front of the US Capitol. On January 20, 2029, a new president will succeed him.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

