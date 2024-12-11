Strong winds causes LAPD helicopter to hit the ground during training exercise

By Michele Gile

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Santa winds on Tuesday caused a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter to hit the ground during a training drill in Orange County.

The crash happened at around noon while the pilots conducted low-altitude maneuvers during a hydraulic exercise at the Joint Forces Training Base in the 4000 block of Doolittle Avenue on the runway closest to the Navy Golf Course in Los Alamitos, according to the Los Alamitos Police Department.

During the drill, a strong gust of wind blew past the helicopter causing one of its roster blades to strike the ground. While Los Alamitos police described the incident as a crash landing LAPD called it an emergency landing that caused the aircraft to end up on its side.

Los Alamitos police said no one sustained injuries during the incident and two people denied medical care.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.