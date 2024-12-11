Pennsylvania police offering cash rewards for two cold cases out of Butler County

By Patrick Damp

BUTLER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are offering rewards for information regarding two cold cases out of Butler County, both criminal homicides.

$10,000 reward for homicide of two teens

Troop D along with Butler CIA, and Major Case Team are still investigating the July 2002 murders of Scott Fosnaught and Shawn Baur.

The two teenagers were found lying in the street on Cashdollar Road in Forward Township. It’s believed they were walking home from a friend’s house and used Cashdollar Road to get there.

A driver noticed their bodies and alerted the police. Fosnaught was pronounced dead at the scene and Baur was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It appeared they were both hit by a vehicle.

They were 15 years old at the time.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that could lead to solving the case.

$5,000 reward for 2010 shooting death

Meanwhile, in Lancaster Township in Butler County, state police are investigating the shooting of a popular teacher, 48-year-old Steven Russo.

He was found shot to death in his home on Perry Highway in November 2010.

Investigators say Russo came home from school for lunch to find an intruder inside his home. Neighbors said at the time they saw a man running out of his home.

Russo was later found by his daughter; he had been shot in the side of the head by a small-caliber gun.

Troopers said there was a sign of forced entry but have not determined if that’s related to Russo’s death.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to call the state police’s tip line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

