Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler brings Big Face Coffee to the Miami Design District

By Mike Cugno

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is making waves off the court with the grand opening of his first Big Face Coffee shop in Miami’s Design District.

What started as a passion project during the NBA bubble in 2020 has now evolved into a full-fledged business, complete with a chic café, merchandise, and Butler’s unmistakable energy.

“This is a dream of mine,” Butler said during the grand opening. “I get to come in here, chill out, meet people, vibe out, and become friends. Coffee is life. It’s how I start my mornings, watching my daughter play while I enjoy a cappuccino. For me, that’s the quintessential coffee experience.”

The café, which blends modern design with the charm of a boutique coffee bar, features more than just expertly brewed coffee and specialty drinks.

It’s also a lifestyle brand, offering merchandise ranging from hats and T-shirts to hockey jerseys. Butler’s passion for coffee and connection to people is evident in every detail of the space, which he describes as “another home, away from home.”

Reflecting on his journey from NBA star to business owner, Butler said.

“This has been like the steps of my life. You start with a dream, you start with an idea, and then it grows into something like this. I remember dreaming of being an NBA player, and now here I am with my own coffee shop.”

Big Face Coffee gained fame during the pandemic when Butler began selling $20 cups of coffee to fellow players in the NBA bubble. While teammates like Bam Adebayo joked about the steep prices, Butler has made it clear: if you’re making over $10 million a year, expect to pay $100 for a cup.

Despite his playful pricing for teammates, Butler’s heart is firmly rooted in family. “Look at my daughter,” he said, holding up a cherished photo. “She’s waiting on me. Dream, dream and now I’ve gotta go be a dad.”

For Jimmy Butler, Big Face Coffee isn’t just a business, it’s a passion project that embodies his personality, from good vibes and great coffee to the people who walk through the door.

