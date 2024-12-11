Jim Jones Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of General (ret.) Jim Jones, former National Security Adviser to President Barack Obama.

Personal

Birth date: December 19, 1943

Birth place: Kansas City, Missouri

Birth name: James Logan Jones Jr.

Father: James L. Jones Sr.

Mother: Charlotte Ann (Ground) Jones

Marriage: Diane (Johnson) Jones

Children: Four children

Education: Georgetown University, B.S., 1966; National War College, 1985

Military service: US Marines, 1967-2007, four-star General

Other Facts

Speaks fluent French.

Is the first Marine sworn in as Supreme Allied Commander of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Timeline

January 1967 – Commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Marine Corps.

1967-1968 – Serves as a platoon and company commander in Vietnam.

1979-1984 – Marine Corps Liaison Officer to the US Senate.

1985-1987 – Commander, 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines, 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton, California.

1987-1989 – Senior aide to the commandant of the Marine Corps.

February 1989 – Becomes the military secretary to the commandant.

1990-1992 – Commanding officer, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

June 30, 1999 – Is promoted to general and assumes the post the following day.

1999-2003 – Commandant of the United States Marine Corps.

January 16, 2003-2006 – NATO’s Commander of the US European Command and Supreme Allied Commander, Europe.

February 1, 2007 – Retires from the Marines.

2007 – Chairman of the Independent Commission on the Security Forces of Iraq, appointed by Congress.

2007-2008 – US State Department Special Envoy for Middle East Security.

2007-2008 – President and CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for 21st Century Energy.

2007-2009 – Chairman of the Atlantic Council.

January 20, 2009-October 2010 – National Security Adviser under President Obama.

October 8, 2010 – Obama announces that Jones will leave his post by the end of October and will be replaced by his most senior deputy, Thomas E. Donilon.

2011-present – President of Jones Group International consulting firm.

January 4, 2011 – Rejoins the Board of Trustees of the Center for Strategic & International Studies.

March 20, 2012 – Appointed co-chairman of the Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit that helps veterans with job placement and training.

