Jim Carrey is back with ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ and quips that he needs the money

(CNN) — Jim Carrey has said in the past he was probably done with the “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise, but now says he has a good reason for changing his mind.

The actor spoke with the Associated Press at the UK premiere of “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” in which he has reprised his role as villain Dr. Robotnik.

Carrey was reminded that he had said in order to return he would need “a script written in gold ink by angels.”

“That might have been hyperbole, but yeah,” Carrey said, after laughing. “You know, I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius. Which is a bit of a stretch.”

He then added, “It’s just, I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly.”

Hard to tell if Carrey was joking or not, given he is known for his comedy.

While promoting “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” in 2022, Carey told “Access Hollywood” he was “fairly serious” about retiring from acting.

“If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road,” he said at the time. “But I’m taking a break.”

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” hits US theaters on December 20.

