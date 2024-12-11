Former Target employee wears old uniform to rob store, crashes after fleeing

By Joseph Buczek

TAYLOR, Michigan (WWJ) — A former Target worker posing as a rehired seasonal worker robbed a Detroit-area Target and crashed his car while fleeing, police said.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Target location at 14099 Pardee Road in Taylor.

The man gained entry into Target through the building’s employee entrance by posing as a seasonal employee who was starting his first day on the job Tuesday. According to police, because the man was previously on the payroll, he was able to talk a worker into opening the door for him.

Police say the man used his knowledge as a store employee and walked over to the customer service area. The man first allegedly checked a register’s till only to find it was empty. He then reportedly found a PlayStation console and Apple AirPods waiting for customer pickup, grabbed the electronics and fled the store.

When store employees called the police, they were unaware that he was not an employee.

The man left the area as police arrived and drove off at a high rate of speed northbound on Pardee. Police briefly pursued the vehicle before terminating their pursuit at the request of a supervisor. The suspect eventually crashed into two vehicles at the intersection of Pardee and Goddard.

The man was taken into custody, and police recovered the stolen items.

No serious injuries were reported.

Detectives are submitting a warrant request for charges to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

