New Jersey launches new program to retain and recruit teachers

By Brandon Goldner

NEW JERSEY (KYW) — The New Jersey Department of Education has launched a new $1 million initiative, called “Teach.Inspire.New Jersey” to recruit and retain educators in the state.

The initiative includes a website where New Jersey’s statewide and local “Teachers of the Year” share their stories to inspire their fellow educators and those looking to get into the field.

Stefanie Lachenauer, New Jersey’s 2024-25 Teacher of the Year, said the stories highlight the lessons they’re presenting in their classrooms.

“Every day we’re planting seeds,” Lachenauer said. “You never know when that seed is going to blossom into something amazing.”

In the Garden State, school districts have faced challenges attracting new teachers while keeping and growing existing educators.

A state taskforce on the public school staffing shortage found that from 2014-2018, the number of teachers leaving New Jersey schools far exceeded the number of new certified teacher graduates.

Antonio Martin Franco came to teach in New Jersey from Spain.

He said no matter where someone is from, anyone can cultivate the minds of the Garden State’s next generation.

“We bring the experience. We bring the knowledge,” Franco said. “You can have that knowledge, and you can have that experience that many children are looking for.”

The initiative lasts through the rest of the school year.

