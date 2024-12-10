Mountain Metro delays bus service Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Due to icy road conditions, Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) will be delaying its bus service on Tuesday, Dec. 10 until 9 a.m.

This affects both bus service and Metro Mobility ADA Paratransit service, MMT said. Additional detours and delays are also possible due to icy conditions on secondary roadways.

MMT first suspended service on Monday at around 2 p.m. due to deteriorating road conditions before cancelling service for the rest of the day.