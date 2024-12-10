Skip to Content
HEALTHY COLORADO: Study shows certain sweets may have positive health benefits

today at 5:37 PM
Published 5:58 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's the holiday season and just in time, a recent study is showing that a certain kind of sweet may actually have some positive benefits for your health.

The study found that eating dark chocolate can actually help reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

KRDO13 medical expert, Dr. Neha Sharma joins us in the studio once again to help us take a closer look into the study. Watch the discussion above.

